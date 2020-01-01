Chelsea and USMNT defender Miazga set to join Anderlecht on season-long loan

The 25-year-old will link up with his fourth side since originally joining the Blues in January 2016

defender Matt Miazga is set to join on a season-long loan, which has finally been agreed after he overcame a pre-season injury.

The U.S. men's national team centre-back is fully fit once again and has chosen to move to the Belgian giants following conversations with Vincent Kompany, who moved to manage his former club following his retirement after a legendary career at .

It will be the 25-year-old's fourth loan club after spells at Vitesse, where he spent two seasons between 2016 and 2018, and Reading, where he spent half of 2018-19 and all of last season.

Miazga originally signed for Chelsea from the in January 2016 after coming up through their academy and becoming a key member of the team.

At the international level, Miazga has earned 18 caps with the after making his debut for his country in November 2015.

Ross Barkley became the 20th Chelsea loanee when he joined Aston Villa on Wednesday, but the group is set to grow beyond 30 before the transfer window closes on October 5.

With Chelsea having brought in a number of new faces during the transfer window, the club is now looking to move players out as they clear room on their roster.

Midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko is another player who could depart, with the Frenchman in talks with Paris Saint-Germain over a loan move ahead of the transfer deadline.

Antonio Rudiger could be an unlikely departure from Stamford Bridge after the international quickly fell down the pecking order under Frank Lampard. , PSG, and are all eyeing a move for the 27-year-old defender.

Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jorginho, Marcos Alonso and Emerson Palmieri are just a few of the other first-team players who have been linked with an exit from the club in recent weeks.

Alonso's exit could be hastened after the Spanish left-back was lambasted by Lampard at half-time of the Blues' 3-3 draw with at the weekend.

Alonso is understood to have watched the second half from the team bus after being substituted at the halfway mark with the Blues down 3-0.