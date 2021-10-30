Centurion Nwakaeme revels in Trabzonspor milestone

Anthony Nwakaeme is revelling in the prestige of making his 100th appearance for Trabzonspor during the 2-1 triumph over Rizespor on Friday.

Having been introduced for Berat Ozdemir in the 46th minute, the Nigeria international joined the likes of former Guinea international Ibrahima Yattara in the list of Black Sea Storm players who have reached that mark.

Nwakaeme marked his milestone with a goal in the 73rd minute to help Abdullah Avcı’s team pick all points at the Medical Park Stadium.

The former Hapoel Be'er Sheva star celebrated his landmark appearance, publishing a photo on Instagram with the accompanying caption: “Last night was just amazing as I celebrate 100 appearances in the Turkish Super Lig with a winning goal off the bench.

“Thanks to my teammates, coaches and our amazing fans for all the love and support.”

After three seasons with Israeli top-flight side Be'er Sheva, Nwakaeme joined the Turkish elite division side in August 2018 for an undisclosed fee.

In his first season, he accounted for 10 goals in 27 league outings.

In the following campaign, he stepped up by netting 14 times and providing seven assists in 39 appearances across all competitions.

Even at his heroics, the Black Sea Storm narrowly missed out on winning the Turkish elite division diadem – finishing in second place behind eventual winners Istanbul Basaksehir.

His eye-catching displays have seen him getting linked to Fenerbahce in the summer of 2020, albeit, Nwakeme vowed to see out his contract with Trabzonspor.

The Super Eagle began his professional career with Vejle Football Academy in 2006 before moving to Romania to represent Universitatea Cluj.

The forward scored eight goals in 37 appearances in his first spell with the side before leaving to sign for Petrolul Ploiesti in 2012.

He returned to Universitatea Cluj in 2013 before he teamed up with Israeli Premier League side Hapoel Ra'anana in the summer of that year after only featuring 10 times and scoring two goals for the Red Caps.

On the international scene, he made his Nigeria debut against Algeria in November 2017 but has not been given a further invitation to the national team.

Nwakaeme would be hoping to continue his fine scoring run against Besiktas on November 6.