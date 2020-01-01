Can Man City keep Liverpool waiting to clinch title?

Goal picks out the key fixtures set to be broadcast on SuperSport over the coming days

’s victory over in midweek coupled with ’s 0-0 draw against on Sunday means that the Reds’ wait for a first Premier League title in 30 years will roll into another week.

Can Jurgen Klopp’s Merseysiders finally get their hands on the championship this week?

SuperSport bring you all of the action from what is set to be another dramatic week of Prem action.

More teams

On Monday, City host , in their next fixture at home following the return of action following the coronavirus suspension.

City were rampant against Arsenal on Wednesday, exploiting uncertainty in the Gunners’ defence to secure a 3-0 victory through Raheem Sterling, Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden.

Had the gap to Liverpool not been so significant, then Pep Guardiola’s would have looked every bit like champions-elect, but seven defeats this season hasn’t been good enough to keep pace with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

However, should City beat Burnley at home on Monday, they will prevent the Reds from wrapping up the title at home against on Wednesday evening.

Both matches are live on SuperSport.

Liverpool’s meeting with the Eagles at Anfield is by no means a foregone conclusion, and not just because the Merseysiders were uninspiring in Sunday’s lacklustre draw with at Goodison Park.

Palace have been among the most impressive teams back in action so far, and were utterly convincing in their 2-0 victory over struggling Bournemouth.

Of course, the Eagles are well-drilled under Roy Hodgson, but their threat going forward—notably Jordan Ayew and Wilfried Zaha—can cause problems for the Reds at the other end.

Regardless of Liverpool’s result on Wednesday, their wait for the title might still extend until early July, when they must travel away to the Etihad Stadium, if City win.

SuperSport Fixtures

Monday 22 June – Manchester City vs Burnley (Premier League)

Monday 22 June – vs ( )

Tuesday 23 June – Spurs vs West Ham (Premier League)

Tuesday 23 June – vs Athletic Bilbao (LaLiga)

Wednesday 24 June – vs (Premier League)

Wednesday 24 June – Liverpool vs Crystal Palace (Premier League)

Wednesday 24 June – vs (Serie A)

Wednesday 24 June – Milan vs (Serie A)

Wednesday 24 June – vs Mallorca (LaLiga)

Also in Premier League action this week, SuperSport viewers will be treated to a London derby on Tuesday evening, when Hotspur face capital rivals .

Spurs appeared primed to secure a valuable victory against Manchester United in their first match back, only for Eric Dier to concede a penalty late on and Bruno Fernandes to step up to fire home the resulting spot-kick.

It’s a result that leaves Spurs four points behind United in fifth, while the Hammers’ defeat by leaves them on 27 points, and only above the relegation zone on goal difference.

United can take a major step towards the if they can see off the challenge of Sheffield United at home on Wednesday.

It’s not just about the Premier League on SuperSport this week, with viewers also able to enjoy action from Europe’s other major leagues.

In , Juventus are away at Bologna on Monday, while Lazio’s match away at Atalanta and Internazionale’s home game with Sassuolo are both being broadcast on Wednesday.

Inter returned to action with a 2-1 victory over on Sunday evening, with Romelu Lukaku and Lautaro Martinez opening the scoring inside the first 33 minutes as Antonio Conte’s side reaffirmed their title credentials.

Can they overhaul Juventus? Their current six-point gap appears significant, but with 12 games still to play, and so much up for grabs, the Nerazzurri will still believe.

There’s also Spanish top-flight action on SuperSport this week, with Barcelona hosting Athletic Bilbao on Tuesday evening before Real Madrid face Real Mallorca on Wednesday.

Barca were held 0-0 by on Friday evening, a result which allowed Real Madrid to claim top spot with Sunday evening’s 2-1 victory over .

Both of the Spanish top-flight’s big two struggled to break down their weekend opponents, but while Barca never got the opening goal—and dropped two points—Real finally did undo Sociedad’s resolve with goals from Sergio Ramos and Karim Benzema.

Article continues below

’s title race is getting increasingly tight as the weeks fly by, and neither of the two giants at the top of the table can afford any slip-ups.