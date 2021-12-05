Can Lookman force his way into Rohr’s Afcon plans?

After recently switching allegiance to Nigeria, Leicester City’s Ademola Lookman will be eager to force his way into the Super Eagles ranks.

The 24-year-old was not a part of Nigeria’s international fixtures in November and many will be keen to see what becomes of his chances moving forward.

Competition for spots in the Super Eagles lineup is rife at the moment and it’s safe to say Lookman has a daunting task on his hands if he is to force his way into regular contention.

Though not a natural replacement for Victor Osimhen, the recent injury to the Napoli forward has potentially created room for one more attacker in the Super Eagles squad - a scenario Lookman will be well aware of.

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations, a host of other names are in the fray to get the nod and GOAL's Kolade Daniel examines what Lookman could bring to the Super Eagles' table.

Lookman: Too soon for the Super Eagles?

The Nigerian has enjoyed decent playing time on loan with the Foxes, having made 14 total appearances in the current campaign.

His energetic displays were capped off with a goal in Leicester’s 4-2 hammering of Watford last weekend, and he'll be in contention against Aston Villa on Sunday.

Bearing in mind the impressive performances of many Nigerian forwards across Europe - not least the Hornets' Emmanuel Dennis - it may come too soon for Lookman to be welcomed into the Super Eagles fray.

Aside from Odion Ighalo, Paul Onuachu is up there in the pecking order, and names like Taiwo Awoniyi, Cyriel Dessers and David Okereke are also strongly knocking on the door. This is not to mention Lookman’s Leicester teammate Kelechi Iheanacho.

For emphasis, all of the aforementioned forward options bar Iheanacho have already recorded double digits in goal contributions for their respective clubs this season.

By comparison, Lookman only has four (three goals and an assist) across all competitions, so based on output alone, he perhaps won't be at the forefront of Rohr's thoughts...despite his colourful contributions for the Foxes.

Lookman will only see his stock rise with regular gametime for Leicester but he remains some way behind, regarding a spot in the Super Eagles fray.