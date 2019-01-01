Bupe Okeowo leads Sunnana's triumph over Ostersund

The 26-year-old inspired her Swedish outfit to a home win over their visitors on Saturday

Bupe Okeowo was on target for Sunnana in their 3-0 win over Ostersund in Saturday's Swedish Division 1 Norrland ladies encounter.

The American-Nigerian opened the scoring just two minutes into the game for Annika Kukkonen's side at Electrolux Home Arena.

However, Natalie Johnson cancelled Okeowo's lead as she levelled matters for the visitors 20 minutes later.

Five minutes from the half time break, Sofia Lindmark struck from the spot to recover the hosts lead.

In the second half, Ostersund suffered a huge setback as they were reduced to 10 players after Patricia Hareby's dismissal in the 54th minute.

Sunnana profited from the numerical advantage as Villemo Dahlqvist scored in the 69th minute to seal the victory for Kukkonen's side.

Okeowo, who played the entire game, has now increased her goal tally to nine in nine outings this season.



The win means Sunnana are still unbeaten and are nine points clear at the summit of the standings with 30 points from 10 games this season.

Sunnana will hope to extend their winning run when they travel to rock-bottom ­Selånger in their next league encounter at the Selanger IP on June 23.