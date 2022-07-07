Botswana 0-2 Nigeria: Onumonu and Ucheibe fire Super Falcons to victory

After a faulty start against South Africa, the reigning African champions bounced back to tame the Mares in Rabat

Nigeria recorded a 2-0 victory over Botswana in Thursday’s Women’s Africa Cup of Nations encounter.

Goals from Ifeoma Onumonu and super-sub Christy Ucheibe propelled the Super Falcons past the Mares at the Stade Moulay Hassan, Rabat.

Still hurt by their 2-1 defeat to South Africa in their first match, Randy Waldrum’s side went into the fixture knowing that anything short of a win could dent their ambitions of a 10th African title.

Fuelled by this, the West Africans began the game on a bright note as they dominated every department of the game.

Their dominance saw them play three corner kicks in the first ten minutes of the clash, however, they could not yield to goals as the Southern Africans put up a solid defensive display.

Notwithstanding, Nigeria took the lead in the 21st minute through Onumonu. A defence-splitting pass from Halimatu Ayinde found the Gotham FC striker – who put the ball past goalkeeper Sedilame Boseja.

That early setback was a reality check for the Mares, it was the Super Falcons who had another chance to double their advantage as Michelle Alozie failed to take advantage of Francesca Ordega’s pass.

Botswana’s first real chance came at the half-hour mark as they were awarded a free-kick near the goal area after a Falcon defender fouled Refilwe Tholakele.

Tholakele took the ensuing kick to force goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie to make a smart save.

Not satisfied with their one-goal lead, Waldrum’s team stepped up their game in the second half. That paid off in the 46th minute as Rita Chikwelu’s replacement Ucheibe rose above her markers to head home a well-taken corner kick by Toni Payne.

The rest of the encounter was characterised by several misses by the Nigerians who could have added more to their goals on the night.

Article continues below

Even with the introduction of Monday Gift for Ngozi Okobi, Regina Out for player-of-the-match Ordega, and Macleans Chinonyerem for Onumonu, the scoreline stayed unchanged.

Thanks to this result, Nigeria moved to second in Group C behind leaders South Africa.

The Super Falcons face Burundi on Sunday night. Another mean would guarantee their place in the last eight of Wafcon 2022.