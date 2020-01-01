Bhaichung Bhutia - East Bengal and Mohun Bagan make the ISL bigger!

The Indian football legend believes that the presence of the two Kolkata giants will add great value to ISL…

took a massive leap towards playing the (ISL) from the 2020-21 season when they announced the arrival of Kolkata-based firm Shree Cement Limited as their new investor.

The Red and Golds’ participation in ISL, which is ’s top tier league, has been a subject of speculation ever since their arch-rivals entered into a merger with and joined the league.

Now that the club has roped in a firm like Shree Cement as their investor, the fans can envision their club playing in the top tier of Indian football.

The ISL has already floated a tender for a new team and all the club needs to do is pick it up and submit the bid.

Just like the club fans, former East Bengal captain and Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia to expressed his happiness over East Bengal’s tie-up with a new investor.

"I am very happy and excited that East Bengal got an investor. I am very happy for all the fans who were dying to see East Bengal playing the highest league and finally the investors have come and they are going to play ISL. It is a great thing and I am very excited,” Bhutia told Goal.

The former Indian skipper also believed that the addition of the two Kolkata giants will add great value to the ISL.

“It is going to lift the competition and passion of the league. It will be more competitive now that East Bengal and will be in it. It adds great value and the league itself will become much bigger with these two clubs.

"It adds huge value in terms of support. Overall Mohun Bagan and East Bengal add huge value to the league,” opined the Sikkimese legend.