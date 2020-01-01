Bengaluru boss Carles Cuadrat pleased with win against Kerala Blasters

The Blues boss is happy with the improvement in his team's displays...

Bengaluru came back from behind to thump rivals 4-2 in an (ISL) clash on Sunday at the Fatorda Stadium.

The six-goal thriller had two defensive howlers by Blasters and a penalty miss by Bengaluru skipper Sunil Chhetri but the Blues eventually claimed the victory.

The first goal which Bengaluru conceded was a result of a setpiece mishap from which Kerala Blasters scored on the counter-attack and coach Carles Cuadrat took full responsibility for the set-piece failure.

"We played a very serious game. We had some good chances to score in the first half and we conceded from an unfortunate set-piece. We are a team who take a lot of risk in set-pieces. Sometimes we send seven or eight players so I take responsibility for the mistake as a coach, it was my instruction. I am happy with the boys because they kept trying after that.

"We made a lot of good choices in the attack. The talk at the half time break was more about being confident. Once we equalised, we were in the game. The team is very clear that they have to work as a unit with a strong mentality. The team missed a penalty but still, they kept working and got the three points. I am happy with the attitude of the players." said the Blues boss.

Bengaluru conceded four goals in their last two matches but Cuadrat is unperturbed.

"We want to get three points so it is not a question of a clean sheet or not. We have some new players and they have to get used to the system we are playing. It is normal. It takes some time but the progression is very good."

The Spanish coach also mentioned that it was necessary for his team to get a win after they dropped points against last week.

"The team is working from the first day and we need time to arrange things together in the same pattern of play. At the starting, we missed Dimas (Delgado), Rahul (Bheke). Also, Kristain (Opseth) and (Deshorn) Brown were not fully fit but they are getting better. Football is very emotional. I was happy with the team after the NorthEast United game but after dropping two points last week it was important to get the three points today."