Nigeria

Bayelsa Queens rewarded for Nigeria Women Premier League triumph

SamuelAhmadu/Goal
Players and officials of the Restoration Ladies now have more reasons to merry after they were rewarded for their victory on Sunday

Bayelsa Queens have received a windfall of 22 million naira after winning the Nigeria Women Premier League title on Sunday.

Second half strikes from Uzoamaka Igwe and Joy Bokiri at the Agege Stadium handed the Restoration Ladies their first silverware in 11 years.

At a reception in Yenegoa, Bayelsa state governor who celebrated his 53rd birthday on Monday, appreciated the ladies for the trophy as a birthday gift and pledged to do more in supporting their activities.

Aside the financial largesse, Seriake Dickson also ordered the procurement of a 32-seater coaster bus for Moses Adukwu's side.

“Our Bayelsa Queens are the best. They went to Lagos and conquered Nigeria. I am proud of them,” Dickson told media.

On behalf of the team, chairman Ebiki Timitimi applauded the support of the state government and reiterates the team's resolve to do more in making the state proud.

 

