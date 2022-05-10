Barcelona's Araujo stretchered onto ambulance at Camp Nou after collision with Gavi
Dan Bernstein
Getty Images
Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo was stretchered onto an ambulance on Tuesday during a match against Celta Vigo after a mid-air collision with Gavi.
Both players attempted a header on a looping ball in the 63rd minute, but Araujo contacted Gavi's skull instead of the ball.
Araujo stood up and tried to play on before collapsing on the field.
What happened to Araujo?
More to come...