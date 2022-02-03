Barcelona new signing Aubameyang makes Champions League vow

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang revealed he joined Barcelona to help them return to the Champions League and win the prestigious title.

The 32-year-old has enjoyed an illustrious career across Europe but he is yet to lift the elite European title.

Unfortunately, Barcelona have been eliminated in the group stage of the tournament this season and will now continue in the Europa League knockout phase.

Aubameyang decided to continue his career at Camp Nou this month after falling out of favour at Arsenal and he signed a contract that will keep him in Spain until June 2025.

During his unveiling ceremony on Thursday, the 2015 African Footballer of the Year said he is prepared to help Xavi’s team with his contribution in front of goal.

“People have known me for years, I score goals and I'm a fast striker, I hope to help the team with my goals and score a lot of goals for Barca,” Aubameyang said.

“I think Barca is a great club that has to win the Champions League, that's why coming here is an opportunity to win it. We'll do everything to come back and win it.

“I'm ready to perform now. It's been a long time since I've played a game but in my head it's very clear and I'm ready to play and help. I know we're going to get back to the top little by little."

Aubameyang has not played a competitive match since December 6, however, he is in line to make his La Liga debut when Barcelona face Atletico Madrid on Sunday.

When asked about his adaptation to Barcelona’s playing style, he said: “I've talked a bit with the coach and he sees me playing as a 9 and I'm ready to play as a 9.

“If one day he needs me on the wing there won't be a problem because I'm ready to play in these positions. For each player that comes here he has to adapt because Barca plays incredible football.

“I have to adapt and I'm ready to do it. I've seen a lot of games and the team has a lot of quality.”