Bailly makes unwanted Manchester Derby history

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly has become the first Manchester United player to score an own goal in the Manchester derby in the Premier League era.



The home side found themselves trailing when the Ivorian tried to clear a cross into the penalty area by Joao Cancelo, who flicked a return effort in from the left edge.

Victor Lindelof had cleared the first attempt by the Manchester City man only for Bailly to put the ball into his own net in the seventh minute as he attempted to make a further clearance.

Bernardo Silva added the second for the Premier League champions in added minutes of the first half, as Pep Guardiola's men took a 2-0 lead into the half-time break.



Manchester United are now without a clean sheet in their last 14 home games in all competitions - they've only had one longer run in their entire history without a home clean sheet, a 21-game run between April 1958 and March 1959.



More to follow...