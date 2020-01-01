Babangida denies questioning Troost-Ekong and Omeruo‘s invitations to Super Eagles

The former Nigeria international has distanced himself from a report that he expressed displeasure over the call-ups of the defenders

Tijani Babangida has denied questioning William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo’s invitations to the national team.

There is a report making the rounds that the 47-year-old met with Super Eagles coach Gernot Rohr to ask the reason behind the continuous invitations of the defenders to the team.

Troost-Ekong has been a consistent member of the national team since he made his debut for the West African country in 2015.

The defender, who is currently the team’s vice-captain, has featured in 44 games for the side and helped the team finish third at the 2019 in .

In an effort to continue his consistent performances for the Super Eagles, he teamed up with Championship side and has been delivering fine defensive showings.

Omeruo, meanwhile, remains one of the longest-serving Super Eagles members, having made his debut in 2013 at the age of 19.

The versatile defender has featured in more than 50 games for the three-time African champions and starred for the side at the 2018 World Cup in and at Afcon 2019.

Omeruo has been with since 2019 when joined the club after ending his seven-year stay with Premier League side .

In the 2020-21 season, the 27-year-old has featured 10 times for the Cucumber Growers to help the club continue their push for a return to the Spanish top-flight.

Babangida, who is the President of Professional Footballers in Nigeria, has rated Troost-Ekong and Omeruo as the best for the three-time African champions.

“Well, it’s very unfortunate with what I saw this morning that a journalist wrote that I said Ekong, Omeruo and even Jamilu Collins should not be in the national team. I do not think we can boast of better players than these,” Babangida told AOI.

“So if a journalist wants to have a catchy headline to sell his papers, then he writes what I did not say because that isn’t what I said so he obviously wrote against what I said. I am very disappointed and that’s not my meaning to this.

“The said journalist has however to come out to apologize for what he wrote. If he has better players than the aforementioned guys, then he has to come out and introduce them to us.”

Babangida made 36 appearances for the Super Eagles during his playing years, scoring five goals before his retirement.