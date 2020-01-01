Amadou N'Diaye: Sochaux sign Metz forward on loan

The Senegalese youngster has departed the Stade Saint-Symphorien outfit temporarily, teaming up with the Yellow and Blues

Ligue 2 side Sochaux have announced the signing of Amadou N'Diaye from Metz on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old has featured prominently for the Yellow and Blues’ second team this season, where he played 10 games, scoring nine goals.

In his quest for first-team action, the Senegalese has departed the Stade Saint-Symphorien outfit to join Omar Daf’s men.

Sochaux are 10th in Ligue 2 and will hope the addition of the young forward will boost their promotion target at the end of the season.

N'Diaye could make his debut for his new club, who are winless in their last eight games when they take on Lorient on Saturday.