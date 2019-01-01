Alexander Szymanowski’s injury & this week in LaLiga

What has been going on in the Spanish top-flight this past week? New players pre-season matches and new-look stadiums all feature in this round-up

Barcelona have added depth at the left-back position after picking up Junior Firpo from in a transfer worth around €18 million and €12 million in variables. The pacey 22-year-old is already a star in having impressed at the Benito Villamarin, and was part of ’s U-21 European Championship-winning squad this summer.

Barcelona jet off to United States America

Firpo wasted no time in joining up with his teammates on the plane to the United States where they’ll face in both Miami and Ann Arbor following their friendly 2-1 win over on Sunday. Lionel Messi won’t take part in the tour, however, after suffering a calf injury in training.

keep up with impressive pre-season

Diego Simeone will be thrilled with his side’s near-perfect pre-season, having overseen five wins from five. Atleti picked up regulation-time wins over Numancia, , the All-Stars and Atletico San Luis in addition to a penalty shootout win over Chivas.

continue march toward glory

Espanyol’s 3-1 in over UMF Stjarnan this week handed them a 7-1 aggregate win and a place in the next round of Europa League qualifying. Next up for Los Pericos are ’s FC Luzern, with a play-off tie against either Bulgaria’s CSKA Sofia or Ukrain’s Zorya Luhansk awaiting the winner.

Real Madrid finish third in Audi Cup

The goals have been flying in at both ends during Real Madrid’s pre-season and that was the case again as they faced in the third-place play-off of the Audi Cup in Munich, after falling against eventual winners in the semi-final. Los Blancos defeated the Turkish side 5-3, with Karim Benzema scoring a hat-trick and with Nacho and Mariano also getting on the scoresheet.

, RC Celta and Granada keep winning

Several La Liga Santander sides have registered 100 percent records in pre-season. RC Celta won three from three, Granada won six from six and Sevilla have won seven from seven. For their respective coaches Fran Escriba, Diego Martinez and Julen Lopetegui, this summer could hardly have gone any better.

Real Mallorca continue to strengthen

As the last team to secure their place in the 2019/20 La Liga Santander season through the promotion play-offs, Real Mallorca are in a race against time to boost their squad ahead of the new campaign. They’ve done a good job so far of acquiring talent with two new additions joining in the past week: left-back Lumor joining from Clube de and striker Igor Zlatanovic arriving from FK Radnik Surdulica.

Adrian Lopez is back in Spain

Osasuna have signed Adrián López from , bringing the striker back to Spanish football. The Asturian has previously represented Real Oviedo, RC Deportivo, , Malaga, Atlético de Madrid and , making Osasuna his seventh Spanish club. He has 41 goals to his name in the Spanish top flight and will be looking to add to that in Pamplona as the LaLiga SmartBank champions look to re-establish themselves in the top flight.

Injury blow for Szymanowski and

Article continues below

Terrible news came out of Leganes this week as Alexander Szymanowski suffered another serious injury, this time in his right knee. The winger was one of the stars of Lega’s promotion campaign in 2015/16, but repeated injuries have limited him to just nine minutes since 2017. All of Spanish football wishes him a speedy recovery.

A name change in San Sebastian

haven’t just completely refurbished their stadium this summer, upgrading the facilities and eliminating the running track to bring fans closer to the pitch, they’ve also renamed it. Previously known as Anoeta, La Real’s home stadium is now the Reale Seguros Stadium.