Ajara Nchout: Cameroon star out of 2019 Puskas Award race

The Valerenga star's dreams to win the best goal of the year prize were dashed, with Barcelona star Lionel Messi the favourite

Ajara Nchout's chance of winning the 2019 Fifa Puskas Award is over after she missed out of the final three-person shortlist for the prize.

Fifa announced their final nominations on Monday ahead of their awards ceremony, with the Cameroonian being dropped from the list, leaving Lionel Messi's goal against as the favourite.

The Valerenga star, who was the first female African to be nominated, made an initial shortlist of 10 players with her superb finish against New Zealand at the 2019 Women's World Cup.

Article continues below

Earlier in July, her late winner in 's 2-1 victory over New Zealand was voted second-best among the top 10 goals of the tournament in , finishing behind 's Cristiane.

Aside from Messi, 's Juan Quintero's sublime free-kick for River Plate against Racing Club and Hungary's Daniel Zsori injury-time winner for Debrecen against Ferencvaros are still in the race.

The winner will be decided by a fan poll and will be announced at a ceremony in Milan on September 23.