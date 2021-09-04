Aisha Buhari Cup: Barcelona’s Oshoala headlines Super Falcons squad

The reigning African queens have named a strong squad for the competition billed to be held in Lagos this month

Nigeria women’s national team coach Randy Waldrum has invited 23 players for their Aisha Buhari Cup campaign.



The Super Falcons will face Morocco and Mali in Group A of the preliminary round of the championship.



Towards a successful outing, Waldrum has picked a strong squad made up of 18 foreign-based professionals and just five players who ply their trade in the Nigeria Women Football League.



Making the cut is Barcelona star Asisat Oshoala alongside Atletico Madrid’s Rasheedat Ajibade, Sevilla’s Tony Payne as well as Madrid CFF’s Rita Chikwelu.

Also in the team are veteran defender Onome Ebi, Minsk FC’s Regina Otu, Houston Dash’s Michelle Alozie with 34-year-old Faith Ikidi making a return to the Nigerian squad.

Nigeria will begin their quest for honours against the Atlas Lionesses on September 13 at the Mobolaji Johnson Stadium, Onikan before trying the Malians for size two days later.

The competition is organised in honour of Nigeria's first lady, Aisha Buhari, and it will be a week-long event in Lagos.

The tournament is expected to get Nigeria ready for the 2022 Awcon qualifiers against Ghana in October. They failed to register a win in three matches played at the US Summer Series in June.

There, Waldrum’s women suffered a 1-0 defeat to Jamaica, followed it up with a 3-3 draw against Portugal before losing 2-0 to four-time Women’s World Cup winners the United States of America.



SUPER FALCONS FULL LIST

Goalkeepers: Tochukwu Oluehi (Maccabi Kishronot Hadera, Israel); Chiamaka Nnadozie (Paris FC, France); Yewande Balogun (California Storm, USA)

Defenders: Onome Ebi (Minsk FC, Belarus); Glory Ogbonna (Umea FC, Sweden); Osinachi Ohale (Deportivo Alaves, Spain); Faith Ikidi (Pitea DFF, Sweden); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Akudo Ogbonna (Edo Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Rivers Angels)

Midfielders: Rita Chikwelu (Madrid CFF, Spain); Ngozi Okobi-Okeoghene (Eskilstuna United, Sweden); Tony Payne (Sevilla FC, Spain); Regina Otu (Minsk FC, Belarus); Goodness Onyebuchi (Edo Queens); Joy Bokiri (AIK Sweden FC, Sweden)

Forwards: Asisat Oshoala (FC Barcelona, Spain); Rasheedat Ajibade (Atletico Madrid, Spain); Francisca Ordega (CSKA Moscow, Russia); Gift Monday (FC Robo Queens); Uchenna Kanu (Linkopings FC, Sweden); Desire Oparanozie (Dijon FC, France); Esther Okoronkwo (Saint Etienne, France)