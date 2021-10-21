All the playing nations have learned their October rankings released by the Federation of International Football Association on Thursday.

There were significant changes based on the 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers.

Gernot Rohr’s Super Eagles retained fifth position on the continent, and the 36th spot globally having accrued 1478 points.

The three-time African champions lost one and won one of their World Cup qualification fixtures against Raoul Savoy’s Central African Republic recently.

For Bafana Bafana, who completed the double over Ethiopia, they garnered 13 points to move up to 66th in the world but remain no. 12 in Africa.

Black Stars also enjoyed convincing results, over Zimbabwe home and away to retain 52nd position in the world and seventh place in Africa.

The Harambee Stars will not be featuring at the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and their losses to Mali saw them crash to 104th in the world and 23rd on the continent.

Senegal – who have already qualified for the play-off round of the World Cup – are ranked first in Africa with 1564 points, while Tunisia’s Carthage Eagles – who dropped one point – are now 27th globally and second in Africa after accruing 1525 points.

Overall, Belgium remain top despite losing the Uefa Nations League title to France. Among the top five, only Les Bleus and Italy have improved their positions.

Article continues below

Brazil are second but are breathing down the necks of Belgium, just 12 points behind. England, meanwhile, drop two places to fifth.

Some of the significant movers in October are Morocco (29th, +4), Russia (33rd, +4), Egypt (44th, +4), Saudi Arabia (49th, +7) and South Africa (66th, +7).

The next Fifa Coca-Cola World Ranking will be published on 25 November 2021.