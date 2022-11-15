2022 World Cup: Well-oiled Tunisia can advance from group stage - Khazri

Wahbi Khazri believes Tunisia have the quality to navigate the group stage of the 2022 Fifa World Cup in Qatar.

Tunisia will face France, Denmark & Australia

Will be making sixth appearance at World Cup

Tunisia have never gone past the group stage

WHAT HAPPENED? The Carthage Eagles will be among the nations representing Africa at the global competition set for the Gulf nation. Others are Ghana, Cameroon, Senegal and Morocco.

The North Africans have been pooled in Group D alongside France, Denmark and Australia. According to Khazri, Tunisia will strive to leave a mark in Qatar.

WHAT HE SAID: "I believe we can make it out. We have a well-oiled team that has been together for a long time," Khazri told BBC Sport Africa.

"France are superior to us and are competing for the title, Denmark is a good team and Australia is as well. I think we have a chance to play in the next round and we will have to be efficient in the first two games.

"Before the last World Cup in Russia, we delivered solid performances against Spain and Portugal, then beat Croatia a year after they finished as runners-up. We are able to perform against big teams. It will be a dream fulfilled to reach the second round."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tunisia will be making their sixth appearance at the global competition. They participated in the 1978, 1998, 2002, 2006 and 2018 editions. However, out of the five, they have never gone past the group stage.

In total, the Carthage Eagles have played 15 matches, won two, registered four draws and suffered nine defeats. Khazri is the Tunisian player who has scored the most goals in the competition with two in the 2018 edition.

WHAT NEXT FOR KHAZRI? He will hope to play his part when Tunisia kick off their campaign with a clash against Denmark at Education City Stadium on November 22.

Their second fixture will be against Australia at Al Wakrah Sports Club on November 26 before they wind up their group matches with a date against France at Education City Stadium on November 30