2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Uganda allowed Rwanda too much space despite win – Sredojevic

Uganda coach Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic believes his team sat back and allowed Rwanda to dominate possession despite beating them 1-0 in their Group E clash in the World Cup qualifiers on Sunday.

The Cranes successfully sealed the double over Amavubi after Fahad Bayo scored in the 22nd minute to punish them as he did in the first meeting three days ago, when he scored to hand them another 1-0 win at Nyamirambo Stadium in Kigali.

Despite hauling six points from the two matches, Sredojevic was not satisfied with how his team resorted to defending the slim advantage, especially in the second half of their match at St Mary’s Kitende Stadium in Kampala.

'It was a difficult game against a good team'

“We are extremely proud to be amongst the only three teams that are yet to concede a goal but most importantly, we are happy about our eight points,” Sredojevic told the media after the game as quoted by Football 256.

“It was a difficult game against a very good team but our advantage was scoring at the right time, although the second half was a bit disappointing because the players deeply sat back and allowed the opponent several set-pieces.

“The approach after taking the lead is always to be subconscious in order to manage the game and see out a win but that is supposed to be done by defending much higher and possessing the ball, instead they dropped back allowing the opponent to dominate.

“We have indeed been in such a situation of crucial last matches before and we shall therefore only need to grind on and keep the character of a winning team no matter the situation.

Article continues below

“From now onwards, what we are looking at as the technical team are the two remaining fixtures and how we can navigate through them in order to make the final qualification round.”

Uganda will next face Kenya at St Mary’s Kitende on November 10 before they travel to Morocco to take on Mali on November 13 in their final two qualifiers.

Mali are topping the group with 10 points from four matches while Uganda are second on eight points, Kenya third on two points and Rwanda are last with a single point.