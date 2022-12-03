2022 World Cup: Andre Ayew left disappointed after penalty miss against Uruguay - 'It's difficult to take'

Andre Ayew has admitted he was left disappointed after he missed from the penalty spot in the 2-0 World Cup defeat against Uruguay on Friday.

Kudus won the penalty in the 21st minute

Ayew saw his effort saved by Rochet

Gyan had missed against Uruguay in 2010

WHAT HAPPENED? In the Group H fixture at Al Janoub Stadium, Ghana's best opportunity in the first was in the 21st minute when Mohammed Kudus was fouled inside the box and the referee awarded a penalty.

The 32-year-old Ayew stepped up to take the kick but his weak effort could not beat Sergio Rochet.

The Black Stars went ahead to lose 2-0 and exit the competition in the group stage. Ayew has talked for the first time about how he felt missing from the spot.

WHAT HE SAID: "We had the opportunity to get to the next stage, I missed the penalty. It's difficult to take," Ayew said after the game as quoted by Ghana FA website.

"We did not get it right but I am optimistic for the future. I am sad but we will try and make it better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The incident rekindled memories of Asamoah Gyan's missed penalty for Ghana against Uruguay during the 2010 Fifa World Cup finals in South Africa, with Ayew being the only member of the current Black Stars squad who played in that game.

In the closing minutes of extra time, with the match tied at 1-1, Luis Suarez handled the ball to prevent Ghana from scoring the winner.

However, Gyan's effort rattled the woodwork and the Black Stars were eliminated from the competition.

WHAT NEXT FOR AYEW? The Black Star will link up with Al Sadd, who are scheduled to resume their Qatar Stars League fixtures against Qatar SC at Jassim Bin Hamad Stadium on December 23.