Weston McKennie's 10th assist of season keeps Juventus on track for silverware as Bianconeri thump Lazio in leg one of Coppa Italia semifinals Weston McKennieUSAJuventus vs LazioJuventusLazioCoppa Italia

Weston McKennie ran the midfield as the American star provided an assist in Juventus' leg one Coppa Italia win over Lazio.