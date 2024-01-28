Real Madrid, Chelsea or stay at Napoli? Victor Osimhen's summer transfer options - ranked

The Nigeria international will have his pick of Europe's biggest clubs if, as expected, he leaves Napoli this summer

When Victor Osimhen finally signed a new contract with Napoli in December after the most protracted of negotiations, the Partenopei proudly proclaimed in a social media post that the club and the player were "together until 2026". It was, of course, wishful thinking on their part.

Everyone knows that it is only a matter of time before Osimhen leaves the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona. After all, the only reason it took so long to agree an extension was the disagreement over the size of the buy-out clause. The two parties finally agreed on a fee of approximately €130 million (£113/$144m), which a top European club is expected to meet this summer. Indeed, Osimhen publicly admitted only this week that he has already made his mind up on where he will play next season.

So, where is he likely to go? We know that the continent's finest are all interested, but which potential destination would suit the striker best? GOAL runs through all of the options open to Osimhen below...