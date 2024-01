GOAL gives you the details to follow Tanzania's Group F clash with DR Congo, a match that will decide the fate of the two teams.

The Taifa Stars anchor Group F but still have a chance to go through to the Round of 16 provided they beat DR Congo who are second.

With Tanzania's chances of reaching the knockouts very slim, the odds seem to favour DR Congo.

Here, GOAL brings you all the details you need to know about how to watch the match between Tanzania and DR Congo, including TV channels, streaming details, team news and more.