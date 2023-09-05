Marcus Rashford vs Ruben Amorim and the 10 most infamous player-manager bust-ups in football history

From flying boots to striking superstars, GOAL runs through the most infamous personality clashes in football

There was some hope when Ruben Amorim succeeded Erik ten Hag as Manchester United manager in November that he might help Marcus Rashford rediscover his best form. However, the forward's days at Old Trafford now appear to be numbered, with the new Portuguese boss having made it painfully clear that he has no interest in even working with a player that publicly expressed his interest in finding a new club just two days after being left out of the squad for the Manchester derby on December 15 for behavioral reasons.

Indeed, Amorim even joked after the 1-0 win at Fulham on January 26 that he'd rather play United's 63-year-old goalkeeping coach Jorge Vital than bring Rashford back into his starting line-up. That quip has only generated more noise around the club but it has to be said, such dressing-room dust-ups are nothing new - especially at Old Trafford.

Below, GOAL throughs the most infamous rows between managers and players in modern football...