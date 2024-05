The 26-year-old is making international headlines after his three goals fired the Serie A side to victory over their Bundesliga opponents.

Ademola Lookman grabbed a hat-trick to help Atalanta beat Bayer Leverkusen 3-0 in the Uefa Europa League final in Dublin on Wednesday.

The Nigeria international's exploits did not only deliver the first-ever Europa League trophy to Atalanta but they handed Xabi Alonso's side their first defeat of the season.

GOAL runs through some of the reactions by fans to Lookman's perfect evening.