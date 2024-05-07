‘Do Manchester United players even go for training? Supporters are more serious than players! Just Imagine what Arsenal and Manchester City will do’ - Fans

Fans in Africa taunt the Red Devils after their recent league loss in London against the Eagles.

Manchester United's sorry season was extended on Monday night when they fell 4-0 against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League.

The fans in the continent have questioned whether the team trains for matches since their display on the pitch does not reflect the same.

The Red Devils will play Arsenal this weekend, and later on play city rivals Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

GOAL readers are not sure whether Erik Ten Hag's team have the muscle to stop the in-form Gunners and the Citizens.