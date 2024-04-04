All to do - Mamelodi Sundowns' optimism meets confident Young Africans in Caf Champions League semi-final bid

The stage is set for an exhilarating second-leg of the Caf Champions League quarter-finals as the Brazilians aim to advance to the next round.

In a vibrant Champions League quarter-final first-leg clash, Young Africans showcased resilience as they held Sundowns to a thrilling 0-0 draw at a packed Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Saturday, March 30th.

This deadlock in Tanzania sets the stage for an enthralling second leg at Loftus Versfeld on Friday, April 5th, where a decisive winner must emerge.

As both teams vie for dominance, the forthcoming showdown is poised to be an exhilarating spectacle, brimming with anticipation and excitement.

Article continues below

GOAL presents an in-depth build-up to this must-see event.