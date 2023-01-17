Wolves confirm signing of Pablo Sarabia from PSG on deal until 2025 as Lopetegui continues rebuild

Wolves have confirmed the signing of Pablo Sarabia from Paris Saint-Germain, with the winger signing a deal until 2025.

Wolves announce Sarabia signing

Pens deal until 2025

Lopetegui continues to reshape squad

WHAT HAPPENED? After plenty of speculation, Wolves announced on Twitter that Pablo Sarabia has joined the club from PSG, penning a two-and-a-half year deal.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 30-year-old reunites with Lopetegui at Molineux, having previously worked under him in the Spain Under-19s setup. They also briefly crossed paths at Sevilla in 2019, before Sarabia moved to PSG that summer. He arrives having won two Ligue 1 titles and finishing as a Champions League runner up.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Sarabia had fallen out of favour in the French capital under Christophe Galtier at PSG, starting just three times in Ligue 1 this season before making the switch. The Spain international went to the World Cup with La Roja in 2022 and arrives at Wolves to bring experience and creativity. Despite making a name for himself as a winger, Sarabia can occupy a more central role in both attack and midfield.

IN THREE PICTURES:

Getty Images

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR SARABIA? With Wolves still 16th in the Premier League table and just two points above the relegation zone, they'll be expecting their new signing to come into the fold as soon as possible. He was in attendance for his new team's FA Cup replay against Liverpool on Tuesday.