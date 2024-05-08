Real Madrid player ratings vs Bayern Munich: Joselu, you cannot be serious?! Super-sub writes his name into Champions League folklore as Vinicius Jr's brilliance is rewarded with late comeback

The veteran striker came off the bench to bag a dramatic brace and send Carlo Ancelotti's side to Wembley as they push for a 15th European Cup

Vinicius Jr single-handedly turned Bayern Munich's backline in knots, but it was Joselu who proved the hero for Real Madrid, as the substituted scored a late brace to overturn a 1-0 deficit and send Los Blancos into the Champions League final with a 4-3 aggregate win.

Madrid had their chances, but appeared to be going out after an Alphonso Davies wonder-strike midway through the second. Joselu changed things, though, scoring twice in three minutes - including a stoppage-time winner - to etch himself into Madrid folklore.

Los Blancos came close early on as Vinicius cracked an effort off the inside of the post, before Manuel Neuer denied Rodrygo's follow up. Bayern had their chances, too, though, as Harry Kane drew a neat save out of Andriy Lunin.

Madrid pushed further after the break, as Vinicius stung Neuer's palms, and Rodrygo skewed a shot inches wide of the post. But Bayern took the lead as Davies cut onto his weaker right foot before firing an effort into the top corner.

Carlo Ancelotti's side poked and prodded for the remainder of proceedings, and were eventually rewarded. Joselu grabbed the first from close-range after a Neuer blunder handed him an easy tap-in. His second came from a well-worked second-phase passage, as Antonio Rudiger found him with on the edge of the six-yard box and he couldn't miss. Inevitable, aren't they?

GOAL rates Real Madrid's players from Santiago Bernabeu...