Wimbledon increases prize money total to £50m this year

The prize money has doubled in the last ten years

Wimbledon has increased its total prize money this year to a whopping £50m. The men's and women's singles champions will receive £2.7m each, an increase from the record £2.35m they both received in 2023.

There will also be a 35% increase for wheelchair events, with the total prize for the winner increasing to £1m. However, it is worth noting that the increase also reflects the increase in draw size.

The All England Club released a full breakdown of prize money allocation ahead of the tournament, which gets underway on July 1. Wimbledon's total prize money has doubled in the last 10 years, from £25 million in 2014 to £50 million in 2024.

Speaking about the increase in prize money, Deborah Jevans, Chair of the All England Club, said: “Interest in attending Wimbledon has never been greater, with unprecedented demand for tickets through our public ballot and corporate hospitality.

"A thriving, successful Championship gives us the opportunity to give back to the sport, to our local community, and to strategically invest for the future.”

How can I watch Wimbledon this year?

In the UK, you will be able to watch Wimbledon on the BBC and Discovery+.

In the US you will be able to watch Wimbledon on ESPN+.