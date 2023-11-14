Euro 2024 draw: Date, time, teams, live stream & how to watch ceremony for confirmed European Championship groups

Everything you need to know about the upcoming Euro 2024 draw.

As teams continue to book their places at Euro 2024 finals, the focus is increasingly shifting to the draw for next summer's tournament in Germany, and supporters will soon be able to start making plans to support their national teams in the continental competition.

Italy are the reigning champions after overcoming England at Wembley in a penalty shootout in the summer of 2021. Because Euro 2020 tournament was delayed by 12 months due to the COVID-19 pandemic and and the Qatar World Cup was shifted to last winter, the international football calendar has been more condensed than ever.

And it means the next Euros are already just around corner, with the qualification process nearing a close for all the hopeful nations. Some of the best international teams in world football are likely to feature in the draw as the excitement levels continue to build in anticipation of the coveted European tournament.

Here, GOAL has everything you need to know about the Euro 2024 draw, including how to watch, the teams involved and more.

When is the Euro 2024 draw?

Date: Saturday December 2, 2023 Time: 6 p.m. CET TV & stream: UEFA.com & UEFA EURO 2024 App

The Euro 2024 full tournament draw will be held on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The draw ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. CET at the Elbphilharmonie concert hall in the city in Hamburg, which is one of the 10 host cities for the competition and will stage five matches - four group games and a quarter-final.

What time is the Euro 2024 draw in your country?

Below is how that 6 p.m. CET start time translates into the major territories around the planet:

Date Start Time USA Sat, Dec 2 12:00 p.m. ET Canada Sat, Dec 2 12:00 p.m. ET UK Sat, Dec 2 5:00 p.m. GMT Australia Sun, Dec 3 4:00 a.m. AEDT India Sat, Dec 2 10:30 p.m. IST Hong Kong Sun, Dec 3 1:00 a.m. HKT Malaysia Sun, Dec 3 1:00 a.m. MYT Singapore Sun, Dec 3 1:00 a.m. SGT New Zealand Sun, Dec 3 6:00 a.m. NZDT

How to watch the Euro 2024 draw - live stream & TV channel

The Euro 2024 draw ceremony will be streamed live online on UEFA's official website, YouTube channel and UEFA EURO 2024 app worldwide. A comprehensive list of local broadcasters will be provided in due course.

How does the EURO 2024 draw work?

With Germany automatically qualifying as hosts, another 20 places at Euro 2024 are awarded to teams who have made it through the qualification process, as winners or runners-up from the 10 qualifying groups.

The final three spots at Euro 2024 will be competed by 12 teams based on their performance at the 2022/23 UEFA Nations League. Play-offs will be held in March to reduce the 12 teams to a final three — obviously from those that did not qualify for the event via the first pathway.

Qualified teams will be allocated to one of four pots (1, 2, 3, 4) in advance of the draw, based on their results in the qualifying group stage. Hosts Germany are seeded in pot one, but are not drawn as they are automatically assigned to Group A. Top European guns such as England, France and Portugal are likely to be placed into pot one, while the three eventual play-off winners will be assigned to Pot 4.

Which teams are in the Euro 2024 draw?

As alluded to above, Germany have automatically qualified for the group stage as hosts – they have been joined by Scotland, Turkey, Poland, Austria, as well as traditional powerhouses France, Spain, Portugal. England are also there after sealing the top spot in Group C, but there are still plenty of places up for grabs going into the final two round of qualifying fixtures.

Italy, who beat England on penalties at Wembley in the final of the last European Championship in 2021 to claim the title for the second time, still have work to do to avoid missing out on another major tournament finals as they prepare for a decisive qualifier with Ukraine in Group C. Former winners the Netherlands and 2016 semi-finalists Wales are also aiming to book their tickets to the finals in Germany in the upcoming round.

The following teams already have their places booked at the tournament via qualifying:

Germany (hosts)

Austria

Belgium

England

France

Portugal

Scotland

Spain

Turkey

You can see the results and fixtures of the Euro 2024 qualification here.

When does Euro 2024 kick off?

Euro 2024 will run from June 14 to July 14, 2024 with Germany playing the opening fixture at the Allianz Arena in Munich, with the final set for Berlin's Olympiastadion a month later. There will be a total of 51 games. The group stage is set to run until Wednesday, June 26, with the knockout stage set to begin on Saturday, June 29.

As well as those aforementioned two venues, Cologne, Dortmund, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Gelsenkirchen, Leipzig, Stuttgart and, of course, Hamburg, are the chosen host cities for the tournament.

