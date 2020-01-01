Werner not distracted despite Liverpool transfer links, insists RB Leipzig manager Nagelsmann

The prolific forward has been tipped to move clubs this summer, but his current boss insists he remains focused on the Bundesliga season

boss Julian Nagelsmann says Timo Werner is not being distracted by the intense speculation surrounding his future.

A host of clubs across Europe are believed to be interested in signing the international, who has emerged as one of the continent’s most prolific strikers in recent years.

He has scored more than 20 goals in three of the past four seasons, with his current 2019-20 tally of 24 his career best for a single campaign.

, and have all been tipped to make a summer move for the striker, though it is Premier League leaders Liverpool who are believed to be leading the chase.

Werner has seemingly talked up a potential move to Anfield in the past, admitting he is “very proud” to be linked with Jurgen Klopp’s side.

He was reportedly close to joining Bayern before the start of the season but the Bavarians did not make a formal bid, allowing RB Leipzig to commit him to a new deal containing a release clause worth €60 million (£52m/$64m).

Such speculation can sometimes prove distracting and hinder on-field performances, though there is little sign of that from Werner. The former forward scored a hat-trick in Saturday’s 5-0 thrashing of Mainz as Leipzig climbed above and into third place in .

When quizzed about his star striker’s state of mind amid those transfer links, Nagelsmann was insistent the 24-year-old remains fully focused on Leipzig.

“He is in a good mood, feels good and trains well,” Nagelsmann told SportBild. “I do not have the impression that he is carrying a large cross with him. But he is a young guy who is sure to sit at home with his wife and ponder whether he will stay or change.

“When the question (of a transfer) is in the room, you are always a little bit somewhere else. It was no different for me than when in , it was about whether I go away. It is more obvious with strikers, because then there are phases in which they do not score.”

Werner and Leipzig are back in action against on Wednesday, their third Bundesliga match following the coronavirus shutdown.