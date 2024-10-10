How to watch today's Algeria vs Togo AFCON qualification game: Live stream, TV channel, and start time

How to watch the AFCON qualifier between Algeria and Togo, as well as kick-off time and team news.

Algeria will take on Togo in the Africa Cup of Nations qualifier at the May 19th Stadium on Thursday.

Algeria have won their first two matches in this group which also consists of Equatorial Guinea and Liberia. They will be confident of adding a third.

Togo are second in the back after registering draws in their first two fixtures. They will be looking for their first win but should find it difficult to challenge the hosts based on form.

How to watch Algeria vs Togo online - TV channels & live streams

Country TV channel / live stream United Kingdom NA United States Fubo, Fanatiz, beIN Sports Algeria beIN Sports Australia beIN Sports Canada Fubo, beIN Sports France beIN Sports Connect Germany Sportdigital FUSSBALL 2 Saudi Arabia beIN Sports Connect Togo Canal+ Sports 2 UAE beIN Sports Connect

In the UK, the Premier League match between Algeria and Togo will not be broadcast live on TV.

In the U.S. the game will be available to watch live on Fubo (sign up for a free 7-day trial), Fanatiz and beIN Sports.

How to watch anywhere with VPN

Algeria vs Togo kick-off time & stadium

Date: October 10, 2024 Kick-off time: 8pm BST / 3pm ET Venue: May 19th Stadium

The match between Algeria and Togo will be played at the May 19th Stadium. It will kick off at 8pm BST / 3pm ET.

Team news & squads

Algeria team news

The Algerian roster had a few surprises. Anthony Mandrea and Alexandre Oukidja were left out and they were replaced by Osama Benbot and Constantine's Zakaria Boulfaya.

Ibrahim Maza could be in to make his debut for the national team.

Algeria possible XI: Boulfaya, Mandi, Bensebaini, Tougaï, Farsi, Hadjam, Benzia, Zorgane, Zerrouki, Benrahma, Gouiri

Position Players Goalkeepers: Benbot, Kunduz, Bouhalfaya Defenders: Redouani, Farsi, Ait Nouri, Hajjam, Touba, Madani, Tougay, Ben Sabaini, Mandi Midfielders: Zarrouqi, Qandousi, Boudawi, Zarqan Forwards: Maza, Aouar, Amoura, Benrahma, Bouanani, Mahrez, Haj Moussa, Ben Zia, Gouiri, Bounedjah

Togo team news

Togo have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their qualifier against Algeria this week.

They will be hoping they can deliver a performance with the available squad to pick up their first win of the group stage.

Togo possible XI: Agbolossou, Dakonam, Akueson, Bessilé, Titi, Aholou, Karim, Naréy, Amenyido, Denkey, Agbagno

Position Players Goalkeepers: Barcola, Ouro-Gneni, Agbolossou Defenders: Djené, Bessilé, Atté, Amevor, Boateng, Akueson, Fofana, Homawoo Midfielders: Romao, Tchakei, Dermane, Aholou, Klidjé, Aziangbe, Narey, Agbagno, Titi Forwards: Fo-Doh Laba, Denkey, Annor, Amenyido, Ouro-Tagba

Head-to-Head Record

The following is the head-to-head record of the last five meetings between Algeria and Togo across all competitions.

Date Match Competition 18/11/18 Togo 1 - 4 Algeria AFCON qualifiers 12/06/17 Algeria 1 - 0 Togo AFCON qualifiers 26/01/13 Algeria 0 - 2 Togo AFCON

