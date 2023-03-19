WATCH: Aleksandar Mitrovic LOSES IT! Fulham striker sent off for pushing referee Chris Kavanagh after Willian is also shown a red card for handball vs Man Utd

Fulham stars Aleksandar Mitrovic and Willian and coach Marco Silva were sent off as Manchester United were given a penalty in Sunday's FA Cup clash.

Willian, Mitrovic & Silva all shown red cards

Fulham were 1-0 up at Old Trafford

United went on to win 3-1 after away team's meltdown

WHAT HAPPENED? Willian was sent off for a handball to deny Jadon Sancho on the line in the quarter-final tie at Old Trafford. As the referee went to review the footage amid the subsequent VAR review, Fulham coach Marco Silva was sent off for approaching him. After the official awarded the spot kick to United, Mitrovic complained and pushed the referee, resulting in another red card.

Bruno Fernandes went on to convert the penalty to make it 1-1 before Marcel Sabitzer knocked in to put United 2-1 up moments later. In the dying stages of the game, Fernandes fired in a third to send United through to the semi-final.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was a spectacular implosion from Fulham, who were a goal ahead before Willian blocked Sancho's shot with his arm. United had hardly impressed throughout the game but were given the upper hand by a few seconds of madness from the visitors.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? Erik ten Hag's men will go on to meet Brighton in the semi-finals of the competition. Before that, though, they will go through the international break and then meet Newcastle in the Premier League on April 2.