When is the UFC 300 Weigh-in? Date, time and how to watch from the US, UK and Australia

Everything you need to get excited for the ceremonial weigh-in ahead of UFC 300

UFC 300 is approaching fast, so get your popcorn at the ready and your commentary bingo card, because this one is going to be a good one.

Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill will headline the historic UFC card. They will compete head-to-head in a bid to win the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship, currently held by Pereira.

UFC has already excited fans with the release of several new kits for some of the biggest fighters of the day. The new customised apparel is tailored, especially to the fighters' stories.

But, the weigh-ins can be just as entertaining as the main event. So, if you want a little warm-up to the big day, then we've got you covered with all the details on how and when you can watch the UFC 300 weigh-in.

When is the UFC 3OO weigh-in?

The weigh-in for UFC 300 will take place on April 12, the day before the event. The weigh-in is a traditional and ceremonial part of combat sports events. It ensures that each athlete's body weight is within the limits of the weight classifications of their individual matches.

Where is the UFC 300 weigh-in?

The UFC 300 weigh-in will take place at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The weigh-in will be free for the public and can bring all sorts of drama, so it's well worth a watch, that's for sure.

What time is the UFC 300 weigh-in?

The weigh-in time for UFC will depend on where you will be watching it, but in the US, you will be able to tune in at 4:00 pm PST and 7:00 PM EST.

Country Weigh-in time USA 4:00 PM PST / 7:00 PM EST UK 11:00 PM GMT Australia 7:00 AM AST / 8:30 AM ACST / 9:00 AM AEST

How can I watch the UFC 300 weigh-in?

The UFC 300 weigh-in will be streamed live on YouTube. If you have a Google or YouTube account, you can create a notification alert to ensure that you don't miss out on the weigh-in when it starts.

FAQs

Where is UFC 300 taking place?

UFC 300 will take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The venue has a 20,000 capacity for boxing and MMA events.

Opened in 2026, the T-Mobile Arena is a multi-purpose indoor arena that is well-versed in hosting several combat sports events, including Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Conor McGregor and the WWE Money in the Bank event in June 2016.

What is the main card for UFC 300?

Alex Perera vs. Jamahal Hill is the biggest fight of UFC 300, but there is still plenty more where that came from. Check out the full main card for UFC 300:

Weight Class Main Card Light heavyweight Alex Pereira vs. Jamahal Hill Women's strawweight Zhang Weili vs. Yan Xiaonan Lightweight Justin Gaethje vs. Max Holloway Middleweight Bo Nickal vs. Cody Brundage Lightweight Charles Oliveira vs. Arman Tsarukyan Light heavyweight Jiri Prochazka vs. Aleksandar Rakic Featherweight Calvin Kattar vs. Aljamain Sterling Bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt Women's bantamweight Holly Holm vs. Kayla Harrison Featherweight Sodiq Yusuff vs. Diego Lopes Lightweight Jalin Turner vs. Renato Moicano Women's strawweight Jessica Andrade vs. Marina Rodriguez Lightweight Bobby Green vs. Jim Miller Bantamweight Deiveson Figueiredo vs. Cody Garbrandt

How can I watch UFC 300?

In the United States, coverage of UFC 300 will be shown as a pay-per-view event on ESPN television and streamed through the channel's online service, ESPN+.

In the UK, UFC 300 will be available to watch on TNT Sports.

If you're in Australia, you can catch all the UFC action on Kayo Sports.