Tigres vs Monterrey: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time & where to watch Liga MX game

Here's how you can watch Tigres UANL vs Monterrey live on TV or stream.

As Tigres and Monterrey square off at San Nicolas de los Garza on Matchday 12 of the Clausura 2023, the Sultana del Norte will once again resonate with excitement.

This game has earned a special place in the hearts of soccer fans across the nation and takes on a particular importance this season due to the two clubs' standings.

Monterrey are the leader of the competition with 28 points, but must win to stay in that first position which gives them a direct pass to the playoffs.

For their part, the Tigers have 21 points and are in the running for second place in the table; however, with a combination of results they could be the leaders of the tournament, which is why this Clásico Regio goes beyond rivalry.

Tigres vs Monterrey date & kick-off time

Game Tigres vs Monterrey Date Saturday, 18 March Time 9:05 pm ET / 1:05am GMT (19 March)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the match will be telecast on TUDN USA.

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will not be broadcast live or live-streamed

Country TV channel Live stream US TUDN USA N/A UK N/A N/A Mexico N/A Izzi

Tigres UANL team news and squad Andre-Pierre Gignac is still unfit and is the only player who will miss the match for Tigres. The rest of the squad is available for selection.

Position Club America players Goalkeepers Guzman, Ortega Defenders Caetano, Lichnovsky, Reyes, Angulo, Aquino, Lorona, Garza Garcia, Tercero Midfielders Lainez, Cordova, Gorriaran, Quinones, Pizzaro, Carioca, Fulgencio, Vigon, Ayala Forwards Lopez, Ibanez

Possible Tigres UANL starting XI: Guzman; Garza Garcia, Reyes, Caetano, Angulo; Carioca, Pizarro; Gorriaran, Cordova, Aquino; Ibanez

Monterrey team news and squad

Monterrey have the entire squad available for selection and doesn't have any injury concerns.

Position Club America players Goalkeepers Andrada, Cardenas Defenders Moreno, Medina, Vegas, Gallardo, Guzman, Aguirre, Guttierez Midfielders Meza, Govea, A. Gonzalez, Rojas, Romo, J. Gonzalez, Ortiz, Cortizo Forwards Mori, Vergara, Berterame

Possible Club America starting XI: Andrada; Moreno, Guzman, Medina, Gallardo; Ortiz, Romo; González, Berterame, Aguirre; Mori.