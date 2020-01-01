Thomas Partey: Atletico Madrid need to keep working hard

The Ghanaian midfielder believes Los Rojiblancos can get solid results if they get their act together

Thomas Partey has called on to work harder in the wake of their 2-2 draw with on Friday night in .

Los Rojiblancos established a 2-1 lead heading to the break, with Partey scoring a sublime second goal.

They obviously could not hold on or extend their lead and were pegged back by Central African Republic International Geoffrey Kondogbia's effort in the second half.

“Valencia play well and are strong at their stadium," Partey told the club website after the match.

"They had the ball and we tried to play our game.

"We have to keep working hard because results will come if we do so."

Aleti have just one win in their last five league matches, drawing two and losing two and stay in fourth place in the standings.

Their next assignment is a crunch Round of 16 first leg tie at home to on Tuesday.