Lauren James, Khadija Shaw & GOAL's WSL Team of the 2023-24 Season

Five Lionesses feature in GOAL's best XI, which is largely made up of players from the title-chasing sides of Chelsea and Manchester City

Once again, the Women's Super League title race has gone down to the final day and whoever lifts the title on Saturday will be a worthy winner, as both Chelsea and Manchester City have been brilliant this season, by far and away the two best teams in the division.

It's no surprise that players representing those two sides dominate GOAL's Team of the Season for the 2023-24 WSL, then, with Arsenal and Manchester United both falling away quite early at the top of the standings. However, there is room in the XI for representatives from elsewhere in the league, including a Liverpool star who has helped the Reds usurp United into the top four this term.

Here is GOAL's WSL Team of the Season...