Ted Lasso season 4: Cast, release date & latest news

Everything you need to know about when the fourth season of Ted Lasso will premiere and more...

Ted Lasso has captured the hearts of viewers and critics alike, with Jason Sudeikis leading the Apple TV+ series as the upbeat, genuine Coach Lasso, tasked with bringing fictional English football club AFC Richmond to glory.

The show has been celebrated not just for its feel-good humor but also for tackling mental health with sensitivity. When it first aired, Ted Lasso quickly swept the 2021 Emmy Awards, earning Sudeikis Best Actor, while Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein took home Best Supporting Actress and Actor, and the series itself won Best Comedy.

After a long wait since October 2021, fans are finally getting closer to Season 3. The story follows London-based AFC Richmond’s remarkable rise in English football, with the most recent episodes showcasing their ascent to the Premier League. Season three concluded with Lasso returning to the U.S., leaving the potential for more captivating episodes wide open. With Ted Lasso’s triumphant message, "Believe," there's hope that the Greyhounds will soon return for more heartfelt stories.

But fans have had to wait a while to get Season 4. When will Ted Lasso return, and which stars will be returning for the latest edition? Goal takes a look.

Ted Lasso season 4: Full list of cast members

According to Deadline, Hannah Waddingham (Rebecca Walton), Brett Goldstein (Roy Kent), and Jeremy Swift (Leslie Higgins) have all secured renewals from Warner Bros. Television. The initiation of talks for a potential fourth season indicates that Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso), the creative driving force behind the show, is on board for another installment. His involvement is a clear signal, as the studio likely wouldn't proceed without his approval. While he is set to return as an executive producer, it’s uncertain if he'll reprise his role on screen.

No announcements have been made yet about other co-creators and executive producers Brendan Hunt (Coach Beard) and Juno Temple (Keeley Jones), though the studio is expected to reach out to them soon, along with any cast members whose SAG-AFTRA contracts may need updating. Kola Bokinni is set to go amid talk of Ted Lasso returning for Season 4, with the AFC Richmond captain saying "Whatever happens, I’ll be there."

As for other familiar faces, it’s still unclear who else will be invited back for season four. Nonetheless, the cast has often expressed enthusiasm to return if the chance arises, and many are likely to make guest appearances.

Recently, Matthew Belloni of Puck News reported that Phil Dunster, who portrays the fan-favorite Jamie Tartt of AFC Richmond, won’t be returning to the series. This absence is likely due to scheduling conflicts, as he is actively involved in two other shows, The Devil’s Hour on Prime Video and Surface on Apple TV+.

Here are the cast members and characters from Ted Lasso season 3. Stars rumoured to be returning for season 4 are boldened out.

Actor Character Jason Sudeikis Ted Lasso Hannah Waddingham Rebecca Welton Jeremy Swift Leslie Higgins Phil Dunster Jamie Tartt Brett Goldstein Roy Kent Brendan Hunt Coach Beard Nick Mohammed Nathan Shelley Sarah Niles Dr. Sharon Fieldstone Anthony Head Rupert Mannion Toheeb Jimoh Sam Obisanya Cristo Fernández Dani Rojas Kola Bokinni Isaac McAdoo Billy Harris Colin Hughes James Lance Trent Crimm Juno Temple Keeley Jones Stephen Manas Richard Montlaur Moe Jeudy-Lamour Thierry Zoreaux Charlie Hiscock Will Kitman David Elsendoorn Jan Maas Mohammed Hashim Moe Bumbercatch Andrea Anders Michelle Lasso Annette Badland Mae Adam Colborne Baz Bronson Webb Jeremy Kevin Garry Paul Ellie Taylor Flo "Sassy" Collins Keeley Hazel Bex Phoebe Walsh Jane Payne Elodie Blomfield Phoebe Bill Fellows George Cartrick Ruth Bradley Mrs. Bowen Dame Harriet Walter Deborah Welton Maximilian Osinski Zava Jodi Balfour Jack Becky Ann Baker Ted's mother

Ted Lasso Season 4 release date

As the cast for Ted Lasso Season 4 is being contacted, efforts are underway to establish a writer's room. If everything falls into place, production for the new season is targeting an early 2025 commencement. This timeline indicates that the series is unlikely to debut before 2026, given that filming is expected to take roughly a year to finish.

