Splash the cash! Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds & Rob McElhenney urged to spend again after promotion as Phil Parkinson sends ‘recruit well’ request

Wrexham co-owners Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney are being urged to spend again after promotion in a “recruit well” request from Phil Parkinson.

Dragons heading back to the Football League

History made in 2022-23 campaign

Owners have already invested heavily

WHAT HAPPENED? A history-making campaign for the Dragons has seen them book a return ticket to the Football League after 15 years in the non-league ranks, with 110 points already on the board with one game left to take in. Hollywood stars Reynolds and McElhenney are seeing a return on their investment, with the club’s women’s team also going up this season, but they will need to dig deep once again over the summer and Parkinson expects further reinforcements to be drafted into the Racecourse Ground.

This article contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links, we may earn a commission.

WHAT THEY SAID: Wrexham’s boss has said of long-term plans in North Wales, with a step up into League Two considered to be just the start: “We are certainly not going to get carried away with ourselves. But there is so much potential at this club. This (promotion) is a step and I am looking forward to helping the club take the next step. The club is moving quickly. We have to recruit well in the summer and make sure the team is competitive again next season. But I truly believe this is only the start of the journey for this football club. There are lots of special moments ahead.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Wrexham already have plenty of proven Football League performers on their books, including 47-goal striker Paul Mullin, record signing Ollie Palmer, talismanic midfielder Elliot Lee and key men Eoghan O’Connell, Ben Tozer, Andy Cannon and Tom O’Connor – while veteran goalkeeper Ben Foster is a former England international. Parkinson added on the quality at his disposal: “We have players who are proven above this level. The challenge has always been getting out of this division. I do believe we have players who will rise to the occasion next season as well.”

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty Images

Getty Images

WHAT NEXT? There is likely to be plenty of movement in and out of Wrexham over the summer, with the club already working with a bloated squad, and they will be hoping that Reynolds and McElhenney can put the right pieces in place that allow a bid for back-to-back promotions to be pieced together.