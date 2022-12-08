'I don't want to see Ronaldo at Arsenal' - Portugal captain's 'attitude' at 2022 World Cup causes Seaman to change transfer stance
WHAT HAPPENED? The five-time Ballon d’Or winner has seen a shock move to Emirates Stadium speculated on after seeing a lucrative contract at Manchester United terminated. Ronaldo is now a free agent and Seaman previously suggested that an all-time great could be a useful addition to Premier League title-chasing ranks in north London.
WHAT THEY SAID: The former goalkeeper has now altered that stance, telling Seaman Says: “There’s even been talk about Ronaldo. I know I went on the Piers Morgan show and I said yeah I’d have him. Don’t think I would now if I’m honest. I don’t know what’s happening with his attitude. I see him come off for Portugal [against South Korea] and he starts swearing, or whatever he did to the manager, and stuff like that, and I’m thinking hang on a minute, this is Ronaldo. You’re the best player in the world, you don’t really need to be acting like this. That’s why I don’t want to see him at Arsenal. The harmony at the club and togetherness is brilliant.”
THE BIGGER PICTURE: Ronaldo, who saw plenty of bench duty at United prior to his release, was dropped by Portugal for their 6-1 win over Switzerland in the last-16 of the 2022 World Cup and faces a battle to reclaim his starting spot after seeing replacement Goncalo Ramos net a hat-trick.
WHAT NEXT? No decision on Ronaldo’s next move at club level is expected to be made until after the World Cup finals in Qatar, but speculation has been building regarding a potential move to Saudi Arabia that could see the 37-year-old earn over €400 million (£345m/$421m) over the course of a two-and-a-half-year contract.
