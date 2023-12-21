Release date & how to watch Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend documentary

GOAL brings you all you need to know about the 'Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' documentary.

Lionel Messi's stature was elevated to a whole new level after the Argentine helped his country lift the 2022 World Cup following an intense final with France.

Following the release of 'Messi Meets America', Apple TV have continued to tap on the sports image of the Inter Miami man ever since his arrival to the United States, given that the tech giants currently own the global broadcast rights for the MLS.

GOAL brings you everything we know about the 'Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' documentary.

Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend documentary release date

The 'Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' documentary will be premiering February 21, 2024.

It is set to be a four-part series following Messi's time with the Argentine national side, tracking the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner's incredible career in the build up to the 2022 World Cup triumph.

Where to watch & stream 'Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' documentary

The 'Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' documentary will be available to watch and stream on Apple TV+ - available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and other smart TV devices, as well as Roku, Amazon Fire TV, and Chromecast on Google TV.

The Apple TV app is also available on games consoles such as PlayStation and Xbox devices and can be accessed via a web browser and at tv.apple.com, for $6.99 a month in the US or £6.99 a month in the UK.

What is the 'Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' documentary about?

The 'Messi’s World Cup: The Rise of a Legend' documentary features personal interviews with Messi as the Argentine talks about his club and international career culminating to the legacy-defining World Cup victory in Qatar.

The docuseries also includes excepts of Messi's team-mates, coaches, rivals as well as commentators. From his very first match in Argentina colours, through his hasty retirement in 2016, to being crowned a World Cup champion as the tournament's best player, Messi has reflected on some personal moments and challenges faced along the way.

Is there a trailer of the 'Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' documentary?

The official teaser trailer of the 'Messi's World Cup: Rise of a Legend' documentary can be watched in the video above (click here if the video does not play).

