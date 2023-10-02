Raphael Varane insists Man Utd have the 'quality' to go all the way in the Champions League despite dire start to the season

Raphael Varane has insisted that Manchester have the "quality" to go all the way in the Champions League, despite their dire start to the season.

United set to host Galatasaray

Lost opening group game to Bayern

Ten Hag has overseen nightmare start to season

WHAT HAPPENED? United are set to welcome Galatasaray to Old Trafford on Tuesday night, and only a win will do for Erik ten Hag's side after their opening matchday defeat to Bayern Munich in Group A. The Red Devils head into the European contest on the back of a dismal 1-0 loss at home to Crystal Palace, which leaves them languishing down in 10th in the Premier League table after seven games. Varane acknowledges that United need to improve quickly, but sees no reason why they can't go on and win the Champions League given the "quality" in the squad.

WHAT THEY SAID: When asked if United are capable of emulating his former club Real Madrid in Europe's elite competition, Varane told a press conference: "Yes, I think so, I think the quality is in the squad. The competition is difficult, you have to take care of every detail but we have a team of quality of good mentality, we have to make some improvements, it was not the start to the season we expected but I still believe we have the quality to compete with the best teams in the world."

The World Cup winner added: "I think the competition is about details and you have to be efficient to win the competition. In the last moments we need more efficiency, it is a low number of occasions we concede goals and we need to create a lot to score. That is reality of top level, you need to be efficient to win trophies. We have the quality in the squad to win competitions. We have to move forward and improve."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: United's defeat against Palace confirmed their worst start to a top flight season since 1989, with only nine points picked up from their opening seven games. Ten Hag's cause has not been helped by a defensive injury crisis, with Lisandro Martinez, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Sergio Reguilon all currently out of action.

WHAT NEXT FOR UNITED? After their clash with Galatasaray, United will look ahead to another must-win game in the Premier League, with Brentford set to arrive at Old Trafford on Saturday.