Newcastle close to sealing €70 million deal for AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali

Newcastle are closing in on the signing of AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali in a deal that could be worth €70m (£60m/$76m).

Eddie Howe's top midfield target

Deal nearing completion

WHAT HAPPENED? Newcastle are in the final stages of negotiations over a fee with Milan and The Athletic reports that a deal is close to being agreed. The Magpies made a bid worth €50m (£43m/$55m) earlier this week but negotiations have continued, and it appears that they are now set to pay a significantly larger fee to secure Tonali's signature.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Newcastle have targeted a number of midfielders this summer and were also reported to have made a bid for Inter's Nicolo Barella, while holding an interest in Leicester star James Maddison. However, it appears that Tonali will be the marquee addition to Howe's midfield, with him having been identified as their top target before the window opened.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Newcastle are unlikely to stop spending if they do manage to sign the former Italy Under-21 international, who has made 130 appearances for Milan but has yet to win a senior cap. The Athletic reports they are also interested in signing a wide forward, a centre-back, and a full-back.

WHAT NEXT? Newcastle will hope to get the Tonali deal finalised so that they can continue strengthening their squad ahead of a return to the Champions League in 2023/24.