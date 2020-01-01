Neville reveals what Man Utd's 'next step' must be

The former defender says that the club needs to prove it can win trophies and rejoin the Premier League's elite

Gary Neville says that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and must take the "next step" by proving that they can win trophies.

Solskjaer guided the Red Devils to a top-four finish during the last Premier League campaign, but the Norwegian boss has not been able to capture a trophy as the club's manager just yet.

He's come close, having made the semi-finals before falling to eventual champions .

And Neville says that now that the club has proven that they are close, it's time to show that United are talented enough to bring trophies back to Old Trafford.

“A trophy and breaking that top two has to be the next step. I think this year he has to look to break that top two and that’s going to be difficult," Neville said.

“He needs more players and support from the board to do that.

“If United don’t sign any players it won't be down to the manager that they haven’t broken into that top two.

“There isn’t anybody in the world with that squad that would break that top two in this moment in time and maybe even struggle to compete with with the way they’ve strengthened.

“So this is the moment that Ole, yes he had a difficult start to last season, but I think with what he’s done he deserves that backing that the other managers in the last ten years have been afforded."

To date, Manchester United have made only one summer addition in Donny van de Beek from .

The club also hopes to sign Jadon Sancho, although that may be easier said than done as remain unwilling to sell.

Neville says that the club still needs more as he hopes the club adds more depth at a variety of positions.

“I said last season, even when United were doing well, that they need four or five players of the highest quality not only to challenge for squad places but that can go into the first team," he said.

“And I think that was proven in the bigger moments towards the end of the season, where you look over the shoulder on the bench and the game changers aren't there, the depth is not there.

“They definitely need a centre-back, they definitely need a midfield player, they definitely need a forward and a right winger, and I think that they need also potentially another defender, maybe a left back.

“So, for me, it's four or five players as a minimum that they needed.”