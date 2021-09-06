Liverpool handed injury concern as Elliott withdraws from England U21 squad

The teenage winger has returned to Anfield for treatment on a knock he picked up in the Reds' last Premier League outing against Chelsea

Harvey Elliott has handed Liverpool an injury concern after withdrawing from England's U21 squad for their first 2021 European Championship qualifier against Kosovo on Tuesday.

Elliott has enjoyed a bright start to the 2021-22 campaign with Liverpool, having returned to Anfield earlier in the summer following a successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers.

The 18-year-old impressed in Premier League wins against Norwich City and Burnley before also lining up in the heavyweight clash with Chelsea just before the international break, but it has now been revealed that he suffered an injury during the 1-1 draw.

What's been said?

The FA have confirmed the news in an official statement, with Tottenham's Ryan Sessegnon also forced to pull out due to a knock.

England U21 boss Lee Carsley has drafted Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey to his squad, but Elliott's Liverpool team-mate Curtis Jones will also be unavailable for the Kosovo clash after picking up a suspension.

"Harvey Elliott and Ryan Sessegnon have withdrawn from the England men's under-21s squad to play Kosovo on Tuesday," the statement reads. "Liverpool player Elliott reported for international duty with an injury sustained during his side’s recent draw against Chelsea.

"Following further assessment, it has been decided that the 18-year-old is unlikely to play any part in the game in Milton Keynes so has returned to his club.

Tottenham Hotspur player Sessegnon has also returned to his club for further assessment after picking up a knock in training.



"Aston Villa midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who was initially part of Ian Foster’s England U19s, has now joined Lee Carsley’s squad as they prepare for the qualifier against Kosovo at Stadium MK on Tuesday.



"Carsley will be without the suspended Curtis Jones for the fixture."

How many other games could Elliott miss?

Depending on the severity of the injury, Elliott could now be a doubt for Liverpool's next Premier League game away at Leeds United on Sunday.

Jurgen Klopp's side will turn their attention to a Champions League group stage opener against Milan three days later, and the German boss will hope to have a full squad available as the fixture list begins to pile up.

Article continues below

Elliott denied England U21 debut

Carsley handed Elliott his maiden call-up to the U21s last month, but the winger will now have to wait a while longer before taking his bow on the international stage.

The Three Lions have been drawn in Group G alongside Kosovo, Albania, Slovenia, Czech Republic and Andorra, and won't be back in qualifying action again until October 7 when they travel to Slovenia.

Further reading