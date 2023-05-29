Lionel Messi to the Premier League?! Interest emerges from English clubs as PSG superstar prepares to make decision on future

Wantaway Paris Saint-Germain forward Lionel Messi is set to make a decision on his future, with clubs from the Premier League reportedly circling.

WHAT HAPPENED? The Argentine sees his contract at the Parc des Princes expire next month, with no progress as yet on an extension. As talk around his future rages on, most prominently surrounding a romantic return to Barcelona, Fabrizio Romano has reported that a decision will be made by Messi in the coming days. While Saudi outfit Al-Hilal and MLS side Inter Miami have also registered their interest in the past, Argentine outlet Ole has now revealed that several unnamed Premier League clubs have emerged as potential destinations.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: As has well been documented, Messi's return to Barca - however obviously it is encouraged by Blaugrana members, both past and present - is dependent on the club's precarious financial situation. Even with the departures of Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets, Messi's exorbitant wage bill may be too much for La Liga's strict regulations. The Premier League, meanwhile, has much less stringent laws and an abundance of wealthy clubs, although the interested parties are not specifically named by the Argentine source.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Furthermore, in the aftermath of Ole's report, French outlet Foot Mercato has claimed that Messi's agent and father Jorge has accepted a world-record offer from Saudi side Al-Hilal. The total, according to that source, would amount to a staggering €1.2 billion (£1.1bn/$1.3bn) over two years, more than double the salary of eternal rival Cristiano Ronaldo at Al-Nassr. Foot Mercato notes that while Messi's preferred option would be a return to Barca, their financial instability is making the prospect of a move to the Gulf State increasingly alluring.

WHAT NEXT FOR MESSI? Despite such uncertainty, the Argentine was still able to record a whopping 41 goal contributions in 40 matches for the Parisians this term, having a giant hand in their Ligue 1 title defence over Strasbourg on Saturday. PSG's campaign draws to a close at home to Clermont Foot on June 3, which will likely be Messi's last match for the Ligue 1 side.