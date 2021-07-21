Liga MX TV schedule: Games to watch & live stream in U.S. today, tomorrow & this weekend
Liga MX is one of the most exciting soccer leagues in the world, with a highly competitive collection of teams battling it out to get their hands on Mexico's prestigious league trophy.
Games from the Mexican top division can be watched on a variety of networks, including TUDN, Univision, ESPN Deportes, UniMas, Galavision and Fox Deportes.
There is usually no shortage of televised games, with Friday through Monday packed with action.
To help you plan your viewing schedule, Goal has the Liga MX games on TV tonight, tomorrow and this weekend.
Thursday July 22
|Time (ET / PT)
|Game
|TV channel
|10pm / 7pm
|Queretaro vs Club America
|TUDN / UniMas / Univision NOW
The 2021-22 Liga MX Apertura begins on Thursday night as Queretaro faces Club America live on TUDN and UniMas.
Friday July 23
|Time (ET / PT)
|Game
|TV channel
|8pm / 5pm
|Necaxa vs Santos Laguna
|TUDN
|10pm / 7pm
|Juarez vs Toluca
|TUDN
Last season's Torneo Guardianes runner-up Santos Laguna is in action on Friday night against Necaxa while Juarez faces off against Toluca. Both games are live on TUDN.
Saturday July 24
|Time (ET / PT)
|Game
|TV channel
|5pm / 2pm
|Pachuca vs Leon
|TUDN
|10pm / 7pm
|Chivas vs Atletico San Luis
|UNIVERSO
On Saturday evening, Pachuca takes on Leon live on TUDN and later that night Chivas collides with Atletico San Luis live on UNIVERSO.
Sunday July 25
|Time (ET / PT)
|Game
|TV channel
|1pm / 10am
|Pumas vs Atlas
|TUDN / Univision NOW
|8pm / 5pm
|Monterrey vs Puebla
|Fox Deportes
|10pm / 7pm
|Tijuana vs Tigres
|Fox Deportes
A nice spread of games is in store on Sunday, kicking off with the Pumas versus Atlas game (TUDN, Univision NOW).
Later that night sees a Fox Deportes double-show, with Monterrey against Puebla and Tijuana playing Tigres.
Monday July 26
|Time (ET / PT)
|Game
|TV channel
|9pm / 6pm
|Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan
|TUDN
The first week of the Liga MX 2021-22 season concludes on Monday night when defending champion Cruz Azul plays newcomers Mazatlan live on TUDN.