'I am calm' - Kylian Mbappe transfer talk addressed by Real Madrid president Florentino Perez as PSG prepare to sanction star forward's departure

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez says he is "always calm" following the latest development surrounding Kylian Mbappe's future.

WHAT HAPPENED? The French striker was left out of the Paris Saint-Germain squad for their pre-season trip to Asia, sparking further speculation that he is on his way out of the club. Real have long been leading the race to sign the 24-year-old and Perez was asked for his stance on the matter once again this weekend.

WHAT THEY SAID: Pressed about the club's interest in Mbappe while he was on his way to cast a vote in Spain's election, Perez told LaSexta: "I am always calm."

He added with a wry smile: "Today, we vote, we don't think of anything else, it's a very important subject for the Spaniards."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mbappe has entered the final year of his PSG contract and has informed the club he will not trigger the option to extend it by a further 12 months. The French champions have no intention of letting him leave for free next summer, however, and have warned him he must either commit to an extension or he will be sold this summer.

WHAT NEXT FOR MBAPPE? The France star will await news on his future while PSG are away on their pre-season tour.